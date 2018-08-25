Man injured in accident with vehicle from presidential convoy

Yesterday, a vehicle belonging to the Presidential convoy was involved in an accident on the East Bank Public Road. The vehicle was part of a convoy headed to Georgetown, a statement from the Ministry of the Presidency said today. At the time of the accident, President David Granger was not in any of the vehicles.

The pedestrian who was involved in the accident was taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where after some treatment he was released.

At around 0500hrs this morning President Granger visited the injured man at his home, the statement said.

The Ministry of the Presidency has been told that arrangements have been made for the injured man to receive further medical treatment.

The circumstances surrounding this accident are being investigated by the Guyana Police Force.