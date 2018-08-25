Guyana News

National Youth Conference to be held next month

By Staff Writer
From left: Dennon Lewis, General Manager of the Masterclass Institute; Assistant Director of Youth, Leslyn Boyce; Director of Youth, Melissa Carmichael-Haynes; Senior Research, Planning and Development Officer, Adeti De Jesus and Project Officer Germaine Watson at last Friday’s launch.

Approximately 300 youths from around Guyana are expected to participate in the inaugural Guyana National Youth Conference in September, the Department of Youth announced last week.

Speaking at the launch of the event last Friday at the Ministry of Social Cohesion, Director of Youth Melissa Carmichael-Haynes said that it will be held under the theme ‘Youth Perspective for Empowerment and Development for a Better Guyana,’ from September 24th to September 26th.

It will kick off with a state reception for the youths from the 10 administrative regions, followed by a tour for those from the outlying regions. The conference’s last two days will then feature discussions for and by the participating youths…..

