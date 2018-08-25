Guyana News

New Hope man critical after being struck along Friendship road

By Staff Writer

A New Hope, East Bank Demerara (EBD) man is currently battling for his life after he was struck down by a vehicle along the Friendship, EBD Public Road last night.

The injured man, Hermon John, 31, of New Hope Housing Scheme, was hospitalised in an unconscious state at the Diamond Diagnosis Centre up to press time last night.

The accident occurred shortly after 7 pm.

The circumstances that led to the accident remain unclear but John’s parents told Stabroek News that he was walking home when he was struck down by a motor vehicle.

More in Guyana News

Infrastructure should be top priority for oil revenue

Conciliation talks deferred as union meets teachers ahead of strike

Westford, former aide freed of charges over $600M theft

Handyman gets four years for torching wife’s house

Start of new local airline delayed over name

Freeman St man guard charged with murdering girlfriend

Team Benschop not contesting local gov’t polls

High blood mercury levels found in GTT staff

Recommended For You
Comments
Around the Web