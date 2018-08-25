New Hope man critical after being struck along Friendship road

A New Hope, East Bank Demerara (EBD) man is currently battling for his life after he was struck down by a vehicle along the Friendship, EBD Public Road last night.

The injured man, Hermon John, 31, of New Hope Housing Scheme, was hospitalised in an unconscious state at the Diamond Diagnosis Centre up to press time last night.

The accident occurred shortly after 7 pm.

The circumstances that led to the accident remain unclear but John’s parents told Stabroek News that he was walking home when he was struck down by a motor vehicle.