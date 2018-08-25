Guyana News

No arrests for Real Value robbery

By Staff Writer
Jason Wang’s bandaged head after the attack.

The police have not yet made any arrests in wake of the armed robbery committed on the proprietor of the Real Value Supermarket and his family, during which about $11 million in cash, jewellery and other valuables was stolen.

Commander of ‘A’ Division Marlon Chapman told Stabroek News that although no arrest has since been made, investigations are ongoing.

Stabroek News had previously reported that the attack was carried out between 3 am and 4.15 am on Monday at the Lot 246 Church and Thomas streets, Georgetown business, where proprietor Jason Wang, 40, and his family also reside…..

