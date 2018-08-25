St. Stanislaus College students achieve overall 96% passes at CSEC, CAPE

St. Stanislaus College students attained 96.23% overall passes in this year’s Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations and 96.03% at the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).

According to a press release issued by the school, the students’ results at the 2018 CSEC and CAPE continue to maintain the traditional high standards of the 152-year-old institution.

The release said Sherlock Langevine was the top CSEC performer with 14 Grade 1 (14 G1s) passes, closely followed by Amarnauth Narain (12 G1s, 3 G2s), Tassia Bacchus (11 G1s, 1 G2), Nathan Hackett (10 G1s), Nectar Prince (10 G1s, 2 G2s), Eleesha Sanasie (10 G1s, 1 G3), Ryan Khan (9 G1s, 4 G2s, 1 G3), Nia Williams (9 G1s, 4 G2s), Lennox Hopkinson (9 G1s, 1 G2), Skekeria Taitt (9 G1s, 1G2) and Julia Williams (9 G1s, 1G2).

The top CAPE performers were Rashma Surjnarine (8 G1s, 3 G2s), Reya Persaud (6 G1s, 3 G2s, 2 G3s), Aleah Marks (4 G1s, 5 G2s), Leshonda Kellman (4 G1s, 3 G2s, 2 G3s), Shaniah Reece (4 G1s, 3 G2s, 2 G3s), Tamara Cummings (4 G1s, 6 G3s), Chelsea James (3 G1s, 6 G2s). The release noted that the students achieved perfection with 100 percent passes in the following CSEC subjects: Caribbean History, Economics, Electronic Document Preparation and Management, English A, English B, Food and Nutrition, Geography, Industrial Technology Electrical, Information Technology, Integrated Science, Mathematics, Office Administration, Physical Education and Sport, Portuguese, Principles of Business, Agricultural Science, Social Studies and Technical Drawing.

The release said the English Department secured the following results: English A: Grade 1 (83.67%), and Grade 2 (16.33%); and English B: Grade 1(34.88%), Grade 2 (56.98%), and Grade 3(8.14%). The Mathematics Department, meanwhile, accomplished the following results: Grade 1 (65.17%), Grade 2 (30.34%), and Grade 3 (4.49%).

“The College’s overall results at the CSEC/CAPE examinations continue to show steady progress, a reflection of the joint pursuit by the dedicated staff and the receptive learners of the school’s motto of ‘Aeterna Non Caduca’ – Not for this life only but for Eternity,” the release added.