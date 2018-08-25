Team Benschop not contesting local gov’t polls

Independent party Team Benschop for Mayor will not be contesting this year’s local government elections, according to founder Mark Benschop.
“The way the system is, we do not have confidence in it and we will not be contesting at this year’s election,” Benschop told Stabroek News yesterday.
Commenting further, he said that in his view the local government system “particularly at City Hall, is a mockery to democracy with all the party politics involved.”….
