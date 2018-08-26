Headmistress dies after Good Hope crash

The August vacation ended tragically for a nursery school headmistress who lost her life during the wee hours of yesterday morning after a vehicular accident along the Good Hope Public Road, on the East Coast of Demerara.

Dead is Carlotta James, called ‘Abigail,’ 44, the head teacher of Dorcas Club Nursery School, at Plaisance, and who resided at Lot 27 Middle Walk, Buxton, East Coast Demerara.

James sustained massive head injuries after reportedly driving into the rear of a truck. She was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital in a Guyana Police Force pick-up, where she was pronounced dead on arrival…..