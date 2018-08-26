More power outages for Essequibo Coast

Frustration is growing among residents along the Essequibo Coast as they continue to endure an unstable and irregular electricity supply from the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL).

Up to yesterday, the complaints persisted even after Minister of Public Infrastructure David Patterson promised that electricity distribution along the Essequibo Coast would have returned to normal on Friday evening.

Patterson had given the confirmation on Friday afternoon during an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), where he also explained that the load shedding being experienced was the result of several generator sets going down over a period of time…..