Owner of plane detained by SOCU arrested

-as money laundering probe continues

By Staff Writer
Sydney James

The Guyanese owner of the airplane detained by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) at the Eugene F. Correia Interna-tional Airport at Ogle last week as part of a money laundering probe is in custody.

Up to press time last evening, the aircraft was also still impounded as SOCU continued its investigations.

The Beechcraft BE 58 plane, bearing registration number YV-2377, had reportedly arrived here from Puerto Ordaz in Venezuela on Wednesday and was promptly detained. SOCU Head Sydney James had confirmed the seizure of the plane, while stating that “SOCU has detained an aircraft as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation.”….

