Guyana News

Robbery suspect shot while trying to disarm cop

By Staff Writer
Leon Duncan

A suspected bandit was shot by the police during an attempt to arrest him after the robbery of a vendor outside the Stabroek Market yesterday morning.

Leon Duncan, called ‘Whistle,’ was reportedly shot once to his right thigh after he tried to disarm a police constable of his service weapon.

He was rushed to Georgetown Public Hospital, where he remained a patient under police guard up to press time. ….

