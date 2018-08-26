Robbery suspect shot while trying to disarm cop

A suspected bandit was shot by the police during an attempt to arrest him after the robbery of a vendor outside the Stabroek Market yesterday morning.
Leon Duncan, called ‘Whistle,’ was reportedly shot once to his right thigh after he tried to disarm a police constable of his service weapon.
He was rushed to Georgetown Public Hospital, where he remained a patient under police guard up to press time. ….
