Betsy Ground man found guilty of manslaughter

By Staff Writer

A 20-year-old East Canje, Berbice man was today unanimously found guilty of manslaughter at the High Court.

Davenand Dhadhari called Kevin, 20, of Betsy Ground Village, East Canje Berbice, who was represented by attorney at law, Mursaline Bacchus yesterday broke into tears when the verdict was read to him at the High Court in Berbice.

Dhadhari was accused of inflicting a fatal blow with a 2 by 4 piece of wood to the head of Omesh Seelall also known as Rovin, a labourer of Betsy Ground Village  on April 17th 2016…..

