Esso Exploration has 20 openings for trainee technicians

ExxonMobil’s affiliate, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Ltd (EEPGL) has vacancies for 20 operations and maintenance technician trainees.

According to an advertisement in yesterday’s Sunday Stabroek, after training, the candidates will function as Operations and Maintenance Technicians.

The key responsibilities of these persons would be to check and maintain the operation of facilities, pipelines and compression equipment (vessels, wells, tanks, pumps, compressors, meters etc.) They would also be expected to repair and maintain field telecommunications.

The advertisement said that many production sites are in remote locations and employees who have received training will be expected to work independently in an offshore environment.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age, have graduated from high school with academic excellence in all subjects including English, Mathematics and Science. Attendance or graduation from a technical institute is desirable. Applicants must further demonstrate through interviews and technical aptitude testing the ability to learn and a good work ethic.

The ad said that applicants must be prepared to live independently at off-site locations for up to one year during the training periods. To remain in the training programme, trainees must meet academic requirements.

Applications can be downloaded from www.exxonmobil.com/guyanacareers. The closing date for applications is September 16 and only suitable candidates will be contacted.