Guyana News

Food and Drug Department set for major upgrade

By Staff Writer

After years of suffering from limited facilities, the Government Analyst-Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) is set for a major upgrade which includes four laboratories.

In an advertisement in yesterday’s Sunday Stabroek, the Ministry of Public Health issued a request for expressions of interest in the construction of laboratories and an office complex.

The ad said that four laboratories are to be constructed to internationally accredited standards and housed under a single roof with an office complex to house approximately 60 staff members and 10 auxiliary staff…..

