GTUC urges full support for teachers in wage struggle

By Staff Writer
Minister of Education Nicolette Henry (right) visiting one of the schools on Saturday (DPI photo)

The Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) yesterday called for national support for teachers in their battle for better wages. The teachers are set to go on strike today.

The umbrella union body called on the people of Guyana, civil society and the business community to empathise with the teachers in their moment of need. 

“The struggle of the teachers for a living wage and the importance of sustaining themselves to perform require having their needs met and these can only be addressed at the negotiation table”, the TUC said. It noted that teachers are seeking an agreement with the government after the last four-year agreement signed with the PPP/C Government expired in 2015…..

