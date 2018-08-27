Ituni residents receive house lots

Several Ituni residents received on-the-spot house lot allocations during a recent visit by Minister within the Ministry of Communities with responsibility for Housing, Valerie Adams-Patterson-Yearwood, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Residents were also afforded interviews on the spot in the Region Ten community while some benefited from house lots at a cost of $59,400.

The minister said that there is adequate land available in the community for residents adding that there should be no squatting in the community…..