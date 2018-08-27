Guyana News

Ituni residents receive house lots

By Staff Writer
Residents having their house lots allocated by the staff of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (DPI photo)

Several Ituni residents received on-the-spot house lot allocations during a recent visit by Minister within the Ministry of Communities with responsibility for Housing, Valerie Adams-Patterson-Yearwood, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Residents were also afforded interviews on the spot in the Region Ten community while some benefited from house lots at a cost of $59,400.

The minister said that there is adequate land available in the community for residents adding that there should be no squatting in the community…..

