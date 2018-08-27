Police ‘G’ Division in Pouderoyen outreach

“Part of our mandate is to have meaningful engagements with our community and ensure that public trust is maintained.”

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI) this statement was made by Deputy Superintendent of Police, ‘G’ Division, Patrick Todd at a ceremony held at Pouderoyen, West Bank of Demerara where less-fortunate children were presented with school bags.

This exercise was arranged by the No. 2 Subdivision of the ‘G’ Division, Guyana Police Force, DPI said…..