Guyana News

Police ‘G’ Division in Pouderoyen outreach

By Staff Writer
Deputy Superintendent Patrick Todd and Snr. Superintendent Rishi Das along with recipients and others at the La Grange exercise. (DPI photo)

“Part of our mandate is to have meaningful engagements with our community and ensure that public trust is maintained.”

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI) this statement was made by Deputy Superintendent of Police, ‘G’ Division, Patrick Todd at a ceremony held at Pouderoyen, West Bank of Demerara where less-fortunate children were presented with school bags.

This exercise was arranged by the No. 2 Subdivision of the ‘G’ Division, Guyana Police Force, DPI said…..

Related Coverage

150 police constables inducted

Police ‘F’ division to be rejigged – Ramjattan tells mining forum

Police are becoming more community oriented

More in Guyana News

Woman burnt in Mon Repos fire for surgery today

Woman burnt in Mon Repos fire for surgery today

Region Three helping to outfit students

GTUC calls for full support for teachers in their wage struggle

Mother kills three-year-old son

By

Gafsons sells Houston complex to oilfield services provider in multi-billion dollar deal

Jagdeo confident presidential candidate will have majority support on Central Committee

Comments

Around the Web