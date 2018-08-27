Police, GWI in back to school help for Tiger Bay

As children living in Rosemary Lane, Tiger Bay prepare for a new semester they have once again benefitted from the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) and Guyana Police Force.

This back-to-school initiative, which was held at Tiger Bay Tarmac, provided the children with school supplies including bags, uniforms, books and water bottles among other items, the Department of Public Information said.

In brief remarks, Dr. Richard Van West-Charles, Managing Director, GWI said he is happy to be part of this initiative that assists in the development of young children. In his remarks, Assistant Commissioner Clifton Hicken said that the young people within Tiger Bay have the potential to develop and make the country proud and he challenged them to excel in their studies.