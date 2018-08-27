President: joblessness, teen pregnancy, school dropouts are ‘big problems’

Labelling unemployment, teenage pregnancy and dropping out from schools as “big problems”, President David Granger yesterday said that there must be no denial of this and that several steps are being taken to remedy the situation.

Addressing the Cuffy 250 State of the African-Guyanese Forum at the Critchlow Labour College, the President railed against “denialism”.

According to a statement from the Ministry of the Presidency, Granger said that “there are problems and we should not deny that there are problems because if we deny there are problems, we would never find correct solutions”. ….