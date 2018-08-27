Guyana News

Region Three helping to outfit students

By Staff Writer
A representative from the Region Three Private Sector Association handing over backpacks to students. (DPI photo)

The Regional Administration of Essequibo Islands-West Demerara and the private sector there are doing their part to ensure that children stay in school.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI),  within the past two months, officials of the Region Three administration have visited several schools and shared school bags and supplies to students.

Schools on the West Bank of Demerara including Wales Primary, Bagotville Primary and Vreed-en-Hoop Primary benefited from the gesture. The most recent distribution was done at the Uitvlugt Primary School…..

