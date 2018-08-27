Guyana News

SOCU is doing its job – UK High Commissioner

By Staff Writer
High Commissioner Gregory Quinn

British High Commissioner Gregory Quinn has expressed the view that the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) is doing its job.

Responding to questions at his residence on Friday, Quinn stressed that SOCU is not a prosecutorial body and therefore cannot be held accountable for lack of prosecutions in the case of the various forensic audits conducted in 2015.

Junior Minister of Finance, Jaipaul Sharma has lamented the sloth in investigations from the 50 forensic audits that government has paid over $133M for saying that he is uncertain if by the end of his government’s term in office in 2020, there would be any convictions…..

