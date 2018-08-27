Woman attacked by pitbulls in North Ruimveldt

What was supposed to be a routine early-morning walk for 58-year-old Ingrid Wilson to her son’s home yesterday turned into a nightmare after she was brutally attacked by three pitbull dogs that escaped from a neighbour’s yard.

Wilson is currently admitted at the Georgetown Public Hospital being treated for bites about her face and other parts of her body.

When Stabroek News visited the hospital yesterday three of her children were outside of the Accident & Emergency Unit as Wilson was being treated. Wilson’s children were visibly distraught and said that they did not have words to describe what had happened…..