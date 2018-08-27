Woman burnt in Mon Repos fire for surgery today

Retired head teacher, Debra Mootoo who was set ablaze by her husband after she refused to provide him with $500 to purchase alcohol last Monday is scheduled to undergo corrective surgery today.

Her daughter, Marissa Persaud said that doctors have informed her that they will be begin the debridement process (removal of burnt tissue) and skin grafting surgery today.

Persaud said that her mother remains in “a lot of pain.”….