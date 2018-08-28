Guyana News

Blackouts to continue on Essequibo Coast – GPL

By Staff Writer

Despite assurances, the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) yesterday said that load shedding will continue on the Essequibo Coast.

In recent days, residents have complained bitterly about the situation.

GPL said that due to unforeseen mechanical and electrical issues with three of its generation units, it is “challenged” to provide the required peak demand of 4.2 Megawatts. 

It said that currently two units with an aggregate capacity of 1.5 MW are in operation at the Anna Regina power station.

“These units cannot satisfy the demand of the entire Coast and as such load shedding is in effect until additional generation becomes available”, GPL said. 

GPL added that with technical assistance from the equipment supplier, it is working “assiduously” to mobilize more generation by weekend to ease the “prolonged service interruptions”. 

