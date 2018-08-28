GWI’s water quality lab nationally certified

With its Water Quality Laboratory at the shelter belt now certified by the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) for the first time, the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is proposing to construct a number of mini laboratories around the country, Managing Director Dr. Richard Van West-Charles said yesterday.

The disclosure was made at a press conference yesterday where it was announced that the company’s main laboratory has now been certified by the GNBS to the National Laboratory Standard GYS 170 (General requirements for the operation of a laboratory).

Van West-Charles, who spearheaded the achievement, said that he was inspired by the company’s mission statement, which stresses the importance of producing safe water for consumers…..