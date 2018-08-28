Jagdeo warns against permanent settlement of Venezuelan refugees

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday warn-ed that Guyana’s territorial integrity could be compromised if Venezuelan refugees are allowed to settle here permanently.

“I hope it [the planned homestead] is just a place that people can receive the generosity of Guyana, be treated in a dignified manner, to be repatriated at some point in time,” Jagdeo told reporters at a press conference held at his office last Thursday.

He noted that while Guyana has an obligation to assist the refugees, they must be sent back to their native country at some point. He was adamant that a permanent settlement could “pose a threat to our territorial integrity.”….