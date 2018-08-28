Owner of plane held by SOCU released

The Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) on Sunday afternoon released the owner of the airplane who was detained at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport at Ogle last week as part of a money-laundering probe.

Stabroek News was informed yesterday that the maximum 72 hours in custody came to an end and as such he was released on bail. The aircraft is still in custody.

Persons close to the man who is originally from Pomeroon and who has gold dredging operations both in Guyana and Venezuela are adamant that there is no evidence that he committed any wrongdoing. They also expressed concerns that up to now investigators have not properly explained why he was detained. It was made clear that the businessman has declared hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of gold to the Guyana Gold Board…..