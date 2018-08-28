Guyana News

Owner of plane held by SOCU released

By Staff Writer

The Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) on Sunday afternoon released the owner of the airplane who was detained at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport at Ogle last week as part of a money-laundering probe.

Stabroek News was informed yesterday that the maximum 72 hours in custody came to an end and as such he was released on bail. The aircraft is still in custody.

Persons close to the man who is originally from Pomeroon and who has gold dredging operations both in Guyana and Venezuela are adamant that there is no evidence that he committed any wrongdoing. They also expressed concerns that up to now investigators have not properly explained why he was detained. It was made clear that the businessman has declared hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of gold to the Guyana Gold Board…..

Related Coverage

Two held, millions seized in SOCU money laundering raids

Goldsmith appeals after court rules that SOCU lawfully seized jewellery

Six held in Curacao over gold heist

More in Guyana News

North Ruimveldt woman receives over 70 stitches after pit bull attack

Youth gets 10 years for Soesdyke bar fatal stabbing

Murdered three-year-old died from stab to heart, autopsy finds

By

Former murder accused charged with shooting at cops

Woman gets bail on cop assault, abusive language charges

Woman gets bail on cop assault, abusive language charges

Blackouts to continue on Essequibo Coast – GPL

Blackouts to continue on Essequibo Coast – GPL

Comments

Around the Web