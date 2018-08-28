Guyana News

Taxi driver fined, licence suspended for drunk driving, hitting car in presidential convoy

By Staff Writer

A 32-year-old taxi driver was yesterday fined and had his licence suspended for driving under the influence and hitting a car that was part of the presidential convoy.

The first charge alleged that on August 27th, at Houston Public Road, Kumar Changur drove PMM 9452 in a manner dangerous to the public.

It was also alleged that on the same date at Houston Public Road, Changur drove the car while his breath alcohol level exceeded the legal limit…..

Related Coverage

High Court marshal charged over Republic Day fatal crash at Houston

Mason fined, licence suspended for driving under the influence

Licence of repeat Bartica drunk driver suspended for 12 months

More in Guyana News

VIDEO: Teachers in protests as strike begins

By

Ex-soldier gets 15 years for accidental shooting of best friend

North Ruimveldt woman receives over 70 stitches after pit bull attack

Youth gets 10 years for Soesdyke bar fatal stabbing

Owner of plane held by SOCU released

Owner of plane held by SOCU released

Murdered three-year-old died from stab to heart, autopsy finds

By

Comments

Around the Web