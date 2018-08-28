Taxi driver fined, licence suspended for drunk driving, hitting car in presidential convoy

A 32-year-old taxi driver was yesterday fined and had his licence suspended for driving under the influence and hitting a car that was part of the presidential convoy.

The first charge alleged that on August 27th, at Houston Public Road, Kumar Changur drove PMM 9452 in a manner dangerous to the public.

It was also alleged that on the same date at Houston Public Road, Changur drove the car while his breath alcohol level exceeded the legal limit…..