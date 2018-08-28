Guyana News

VIDEO: Teachers in protests as strike begins

-ministry says trainees to be deployed as contingency  

By
Chair of the South Georgetown Branch of the Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) Kirwyn Mars carries a placard stating that the “CAPE and CSEC top students back the teachers’ strike and so should you” at yesterday’s protest action in front of the Ministry of the Presidency. The placard includes a headline from the Sunday Stabroek of August 19.

Teachers around the country took to the streets yesterday to protest government’s failure to honour joint proposals for wages and other benefits and faced with the possibility that the new school year will begin with a strike, the Ministry of Education announced contingency plans, including the deployment of trainees.

Hundreds of teachers participated in planned protests and Guyana Teachers’ Union (GTU) President Mark Lyte said based on feedback the first day of the pre-term strike went better than expected, but the union will convene a General Council meeting today to address the concerns of some members.

With the new school year slated to commence on September 3, the Education Ministry said Chief Education Officer Marcel Hutson told a meeting of parents and education officers in regions Five and Six that if teachers stay away from school next Monday, “the service of some 300 teachers from the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) will be utilized. In addition to that, there are monitors across the regions who will ‘step-up to the plate’ to assist in the interim.”….

Related Coverage

Conciliation talks deferred as union meets teachers ahead of strike

Teachers’ union, ministry still at impasse on wages

Union calls on teachers to work to rule from Monday

More in Guyana News

Ex-soldier gets 15 years for accidental shooting of best friend

North Ruimveldt woman receives over 70 stitches after pit bull attack

Youth gets 10 years for Soesdyke bar fatal stabbing

Owner of plane held by SOCU released

Owner of plane held by SOCU released

Murdered three-year-old died from stab to heart, autopsy finds

By

Former murder accused charged with shooting at cops

Comments

Around the Web