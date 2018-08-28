Guyana News

Trinidad to close oil refinery – report

By Staff Editor
Petrotrin’s Pointe-a-Pierre refinery operations. Photo: Richard Charan

(Trinidad Express) The Trinidad Government has decided to shut down the refinery of State oil company Petrotrin.

The country can no longer afford to continue to refine oil and lose billions of dollars in this process, a senior Cabinet source told the Express yesterday.

The company will instead be expanding its operations in oil exploration and production, the source said.

The source said Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) president general Ancel Roget was told “in no uncertain terms that the major restructuring at Petrotrin will be that Trinidad and Tobago would be moving out of the refinery business because it does not have oil to refine”.

