Two held over murder of Bourda St vendor

Two persons including a taxi driver were arrested by the police over the weekend in connection with the murder of Bourda Street vendor, Troy Ramalho and one of them has since admitted his involvement in the crime.

A police source yesterday confirmed with Stabroek News that the taxi driver who was nabbed on Saturday was questioned during which he admitted to transporting the three suspects to and from the scene.

The man who is said to be cooperating with the investigators has since provided them with names of the suspects who go by the aliases ‘Dig out’, ‘Bucky’ and ‘Roy’…..