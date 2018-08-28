WBD men jailed for four years over ganja

Two West Bank Demerara (WBD) men were yesterday jailed for four years and fined $7.7M each for the possession of narcotics.

Trevor Smith of Lot 32 Middle Street, Pouderoyen, WBD and Stephen James of Lot 39 Samaroo Dam, WBD were on trial at the Vreed-en-Hoop court before Magistrate Crystal Lambert.

Smith and James who were presented by attorney at law Dexter Todd were found guilty on the joint charge, possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking. The men were accused of trafficking 5,159 grammes of cannabis in May.

The prosecution closed their case in July and a decision was handed down yesterday.