Guyana News

WBD men jailed for four years over ganja

By Staff Writer

Two West Bank Demerara (WBD) men were yesterday jailed for four years and fined $7.7M each for the possession of narcotics.

Trevor Smith of Lot 32 Middle Street, Pouderoyen, WBD and Stephen James of Lot 39 Samaroo Dam, WBD were on trial at the Vreed-en-Hoop court before Magistrate Crystal Lambert.

Smith and James who were presented by attorney at law Dexter Todd were found guilty on the joint charge, possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking. The men were accused of trafficking 5,159 grammes of cannabis in May.

The prosecution closed their case in July and a decision was handed down yesterday.  

Related Coverage

Fisherman remanded over ganja in boat

Barry Dataram, three others remanded over 284lbs cocaine haul

Two remanded on ganja, gun charges

More in Guyana News

Blackouts to continue on Essequibo Coast – GPL

Blackouts to continue on Essequibo Coast – GPL

Sheriff St widening project underway

Region in the dark over delay in Lethem to Annai road works – Chairman

Essequibo Coast miller says rice board to blame for delay in pay-outs to farmers

Essequibo Coast miller says rice board to blame for delay in pay-outs to farmers

By

Two held over murder of Bourda St vendor

Jagdeo warns against permanent settlement of Venezuelan refugees

Jagdeo warns against permanent settlement of Venezuelan refugees

Comments

Around the Web