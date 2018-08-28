Guyana News

Woman gets bail on cop assault, abusive language charges

By Staff Writer

A 23-year-old woman was yesterday released on $50,000 bail after denying charges of using abusive language and assaulting a police officer.

The first charge read against Geeta Latchman stated that on August 25th, at Lamaha Street, Kitty, she made use of abusive language to Kennedy Barkoye.

It was also alleged that on the same date at Alexander Street, Kitty, Latchman unlawfully assaulted Erica Benjamin, a woman police constable, in an attempt to escape lawful apprehension…..

