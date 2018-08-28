Guyana News

Youth ambassadors sign empowerment declaration on Turtle Mountain

By Staff Writer
Aleema Nasir and the youth ambassadors (DPI photo)

After climbing Turtle Mountain, Region Eight, the Youth Ambassadors of the Rights of the Child Commission (RCC) signed a declaration for youth empowerment in Guyana, the Department of Public Information (DPI) said yesterday.

The declaration, part of a youth camp at Iwokrama, commits to ideals and standards of youth participation and development in pursuance of engendering a more democratic, socially cohesive and educated society.

DPI said that the Turtle Mountain declaration was presented by the youths yesterday, at a press conference held at the RCC’s Queenstown Office. ….

Owner of plane held by SOCU released

