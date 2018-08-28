Youth ambassadors sign empowerment declaration on Turtle Mountain

After climbing Turtle Mountain, Region Eight, the Youth Ambassadors of the Rights of the Child Commission (RCC) signed a declaration for youth empowerment in Guyana, the Department of Public Information (DPI) said yesterday.
The declaration, part of a youth camp at Iwokrama, commits to ideals and standards of youth participation and development in pursuance of engendering a more democratic, socially cohesive and educated society.
DPI said that the Turtle Mountain declaration was presented by the youths yesterday, at a press conference held at the RCC’s Queenstown Office. ….
