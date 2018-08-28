Guyana News

Youth gets 10 years for Soesdyke bar fatal stabbing

By Staff Writer
Ethan Calistro

Ethan Calistro will be spending the next decade behind bars for the fatal stabbing of a man when he was only 15-years-old.

Appearing before Justice Sandil Kissoon at the High Court in Georgetown yesterday morning, Calistro, now 18, pleaded not guilty to a charge that he murdered Leroy Moore but admitted guilt on the lesser count of manslaughter.

He accepted that he unlawfully killed Moore – 21 at the time – between July 18th and July 19th, 2015 at a bar at Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara. He was pronounced dead at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre…..

