Youth gets 10 years for Soesdyke bar fatal stabbing

Ethan Calistro will be spending the next decade behind bars for the fatal stabbing of a man when he was only 15-years-old.
Appearing before Justice Sandil Kissoon at the High Court in Georgetown yesterday morning, Calistro, now 18, pleaded not guilty to a charge that he murdered Leroy Moore but admitted guilt on the lesser count of manslaughter.
He accepted that he unlawfully killed Moore – 21 at the time – between July 18th and July 19th, 2015 at a bar at Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara. He was pronounced dead at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre…..
