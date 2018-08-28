Youth gets 10 years for Soesdyke bar fatal stabbing

Ethan Calistro will be spending the next decade behind bars for the fatal stabbing of a man when he was only 15-years-old.

Appearing before Justice Sandil Kissoon at the High Court in Georgetown yesterday morning, Calistro, now 18, pleaded not guilty to a charge that he murdered Leroy Moore but admitted guilt on the lesser count of manslaughter.

He accepted that he unlawfully killed Moore – 21 at the time – between July 18th and July 19th, 2015 at a bar at Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara. He was pronounced dead at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre…..