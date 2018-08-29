Guyana News

AG complies with court order to activate judicial review law

By Staff Writer

After months of pressure, Attorney General Basil Williams has finally issued an order to operationalise the Judicial Review Act (JRA) in compliance with a months-old court order.

The commencement order, signed by Williams on August 27th and published in the Official Gazette on the same date it was signed, appoints July 31st, 2018 as the day on which the Act shall be deemed to have come  into operation.

The retroactive order comes almost two weeks after Williams made another order that identified January 1st, 2019 as the commencement date despite the order by Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George in May specifically stipulating that the Act be operationalised by July 31st, 2018…..

