Guyana News

Annandale pensioner found dead in yard

By
Krishnachand Dabee’s Annandale home. His lifeless body was discovered lying in the yard on Monday evening.

The lifeless body of an Annandale, East Coast Demerara (ECD) pensioner was discovered in his yard on Monday evening.

Dead is Krishnachand Dabee, 72, of Lot 149 Annandale Public Road, ECD.

Commander of ‘C’ Division Leslie James confirmed the discovery, which he said was made around 7 pm on Monday by Dabee’s daughter, Ramona, after several calls to him went unanswered…..

By

