Bids received for rehab of GPL medium, low voltage distribution network

By Staff Writer

The Guyana Power and Light yesterday received multi-million dollar bids from companies to undertake rehabilitation work on their medium and low voltage distribution network.

The bids for the project were opened yesterday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) at Main and Urquhart streets.

The Supreme Court also received bids for the construction of Magistrate’s courts at Mahdia, Potaro- Siparuni and Bartica, Cuyuni-Mazaruni and rehabilitation works in Kwakwani, Upper Demerara- Upper Berbice.

The companies and their bids are as follows;

