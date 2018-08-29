Guyana News

Block maker remains in hospital after suspected hit and run

By Staff Writer
Munir Amin

Munir Amin, the block maker who was seriously injured following a suspected hit and run accident last Monday, remains hospitalised in a city hospital and the police have not made any arrest in the matter.

Amin, 30, of Lot 51 Garden of Eden, was discovered lying in a pool of blood around 2 am on August 20, a short distance from his home.

At the time of the discovery, his left eye was out of the socket and his forehead was bashed in. He underwent surgery and has since lost sight in his right eye…..

