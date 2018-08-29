Guyana News

Bourda vendors hire guards, form security patrol

-after fatal shooting of food seller

By Staff Writer
Troy Ramalho

The recent fatal shooting of a Bourda Market vendor during a robbery has resulted in vendors hiring private security for their protection, Mayor Patricia Chase-Green announced on Monday.

Vendors who sell along Robb Street, between Alexander and Bourda streets, decided to employ armed guards and have also formed themselves into a group to carry out patrols in an effort to ensure their safety.

Chase-Green told a statutory city council meeting on Monday that a delegation of vendors visited her office on Monday morning and informed her of the developments.  She added that based on a list submitted, some 25 persons are a part of the group…..

