Burglar nabbed after returning to scene of crime

Ovid Isaacs, a burglar who stole beverages from a city shop and then returned as the owner was reviewing the security camera footage, was yesterday fined $30,000.

Isaacs, 55, who is a labourer, admitted to Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan that on August 24th at Regent Street, Lacytown, he broke and entered the shop of Hugh October and stole a quantity of beverages, valued $20,720.

The court heard that on the day in question the accused went to the HBO Creole Corner on Regent Street, where he broke a glass door and gain entry into the shop. He then stole a quantity of beverages and went away…..