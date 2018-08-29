Guyana News

Burglar nabbed after returning to scene of crime

-fined for theft of beverages

By Staff Writer
Ovid Isaacs

Ovid Isaacs, a burglar who stole beverages from a city shop and then returned as the owner was reviewing the security camera footage, was yesterday fined $30,000. 

Isaacs, 55, who is a labourer, admitted to Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan that on August 24th at Regent Street, Lacytown, he broke and entered the shop of Hugh October and stole a quantity of beverages, valued $20,720. 

The court heard that on the day in question the accused went to the HBO Creole Corner on Regent Street, where he broke a glass door and gain entry into the shop. He then stole a quantity of beverages and went away…..

Related Coverage

Accused car burglar was caught on tape

Confessed burglars get one year each for breaking and entering crimes

Man caught stealing from store says owner owed him money

More in Guyana News

Hoppie tipped to be next Top Cop

Teachers’ union blames Granger for gov’t failure to honour wages agreement

By

Cops charge mother with murdering three-year-old

AG complies with court order to activate judicial review law

AG complies with court order to activate judicial review law

Energy dep’t appoints oil and gas advisor

Annandale pensioner found dead in yard

By

Comments

Around the Web