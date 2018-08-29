Burglar nabbed after returning to scene of crime

Ovid Isaacs, a burglar who stole beverages from a city shop and then returned as the owner was reviewing the security camera footage, was yesterday fined $30,000.
Isaacs, 55, who is a labourer, admitted to Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan that on August 24th at Regent Street, Lacytown, he broke and entered the shop of Hugh October and stole a quantity of beverages, valued $20,720.
The court heard that on the day in question the accused went to the HBO Creole Corner on Regent Street, where he broke a glass door and gain entry into the shop. He then stole a quantity of beverages and went away…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments