Corentyne man gets 26 years after death sentence set aside

A Corentyne man who was sentenced to death in 2011 for the murder of his stepfather, after which the conviction was overturned by the Court of Appeal in July, was on Monday sentenced to 26 years imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Gowkarran Ramdayal, called `Silence’, of Queenstown, Corriverton, was charged with murdering Bhowan Ramdayal, 51.

The senior Ramdayal was allegedly beaten with an iron bar about his body at their home after a misunderstanding between the two men on 10 October, 2007, over money…..