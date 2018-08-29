Guyana News

Corentyne man gets 26 years after death sentence set aside

By Staff Writer

A Corentyne man who was sentenced to death in 2011 for the murder of his stepfather, after which the conviction was overturned by the Court of Appeal in July, was on Monday sentenced to 26 years imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Gowkarran Ramdayal, called `Silence’, of Queenstown, Corriverton, was charged with murdering Bhowan Ramdayal, 51.

The senior Ramdayal was allegedly beaten with an iron bar about his body at their home after a misunderstanding between the two men on 10 October, 2007, over money…..

Related Coverage

Corentyne man gets death sentence for killing father

NBS $60M fraud: Kumar Ragobar could have answers to some questions

Williamsburg carpenters sentenced to 21 and 16 years for rape of man

More in Guyana News

Hoppie tipped to be next Top Cop

Teachers’ union blames Granger for gov’t failure to honour wages agreement

By

Cops charge mother with murdering three-year-old

AG complies with court order to activate judicial review law

AG complies with court order to activate judicial review law

Energy dep’t appoints oil and gas advisor

Annandale pensioner found dead in yard

By

Comments

Around the Web