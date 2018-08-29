Guyana News

Energy dep’t appoints oil and gas advisor

By Staff Writer
Matthew Wilks

The newly-established Department of Energy has appointed Australian Matthew Wilks, an oil and gas business developer and negotiator with 32 years of experience in the sector, as an adviser.

Wilks’ appointment was announced yesterday by the Ministry of the Presidency, under which the newly established Department falls.

Wilks, according to a statement issued by the ministry, has experience that spans all segments of the energy value chain, including exploration and production, liquid natural gas, pipeline transportation, power generation, and project financing…..

