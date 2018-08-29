GPL to install additional power on Essequibo Coast by end of Sept

The Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL) will have an additional generator in place by the end of September to meet electricity demands on the Essequibo Coast, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

The Anna Regina Power Station currently has a total of seven units installed but only two are operating due to unforeseen technical issues, DPI said in a release yesterday.

GPL’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Albert Gordon said that the two units are unable to satisfy the demand and another unit is expected to be operational by September 29…..