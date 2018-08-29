Guyana News

Greenidge says records don’t show significant infringements by remigrants

By Staff Writer

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge says the records of the ministry do not show any significant number of infringements by remigrants in relation to their concessions either by complaints or action by the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), the institution which grants the concessions.

“Our records do not suggest that you have had any dramatic infringements, primarily because we at Foreign Affairs in defining remigrants do not go outside the law,” the minister said in a Department of Public Information (DPI) report…..

