Hoppie tipped to be next Top Cop

-Ramnarine out of the running

By Staff Writer

Assistant Commissioner Nigel Hoppie is tipped to be President David Granger’s choice for Commissioner of Police, sources say, with Assistant Commissioners Maxine Graham, Paul Williams, Lyndon Alves and Leslie James to serve as Deputy Commissioners.

Stabroek News has been told that the president is scheduled to meet with opposition leader Bharrat Jagdeo tomorrow, as part of the consultation process that is required by law, to discuss the choices.

Hoppie, Graham, Williams, Alves and James are among eight members of the force who had been interviewed for the post…..

