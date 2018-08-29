Man charged with rape of two women after Essequibo Coast attacks

A man was yesterday charged with the rape of two women during attacks on the Essequibo Coast.

George Butters was not required to enter pleas to the charges, which were read during an in-camera hearing before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown.

The first charge alleged that on August 13th, 2018, at Lima Public Road, Essequibo Coast, Butters engaged in sexual penetration of a 48-year-old woman without her consent…..