Project launched to synchronise lands and surveys, forestry commission data

A US$250,000 project was yesterday launched to harmonise the forest and land information systems of the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GLSC) and the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC).

According to a release from the GLSC, the project under the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations and the European Union’s (EU’s) Forest Law Enforcement, Governance and Trade (FLEGT) Direct Assistance Programme will harmonise the information to provide legal assurance, transparency and create compliance verification capabilities between the two Commissions.

It aims to develop an enabling environment that fosters efficient provision of land information in support of the EU FLEGT…..