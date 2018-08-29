Guyana News

Smile Guyana opens dental clinic at Le Ressouvenir

By
Dentist Dr. Theodora Madekurozwa, founder of Smile Guyana (left), and Junior Minister of Health, Dr. Karen Cummings at the opening of the new Smile Guyana clinic.

In keeping with her vision to deliver quality, and to provide easy access to dental care in Guyana, Dr. Theodora Madekurozwa, founder of Smile Guyana Dental Services, opened a new clinic on Monday, at Le Ressouvenir, East Coast Demerara (ECD). 

The facility, which comes at an investment of between $30-40 million Guyana dollars, was declared open by Junior Minister of Health Dr. Karen Cummings.

The clinic, which is located at Lot 3 Public Road, Le Ressouvenir ECD, next door to the Grand Coastal Hotel, complements the services provided at two other locations, at Middle Street, Georgetown and at Main Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice…..

Related Coverage

Balwant Singh biting into dental care

New nursing home opened at Le Ressouvenir

Nursing home opening at Le Ressouvenir

More in Guyana News

Hoppie tipped to be next Top Cop

Teachers’ union blames Granger for gov’t failure to honour wages agreement

By

Cops charge mother with murdering three-year-old

AG complies with court order to activate judicial review law

AG complies with court order to activate judicial review law

Energy dep’t appoints oil and gas advisor

Annandale pensioner found dead in yard

By

Comments

Around the Web