Smile Guyana opens dental clinic at Le Ressouvenir

In keeping with her vision to deliver quality, and to provide easy access to dental care in Guyana, Dr. Theodora Madekurozwa, founder of Smile Guyana Dental Services, opened a new clinic on Monday, at Le Ressouvenir, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The facility, which comes at an investment of between $30-40 million Guyana dollars, was declared open by Junior Minister of Health Dr. Karen Cummings.

The clinic, which is located at Lot 3 Public Road, Le Ressouvenir ECD, next door to the Grand Coastal Hotel, complements the services provided at two other locations, at Middle Street, Georgetown and at Main Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice…..