Supply Health Centre project halted over construction concerns

The Supply Health centre project on the East Bank of Demerara has been halted after the Regional Executive Officer of Region Four, Pauline Lucas raised serious concerns over the quality of construction.

According to a release from Region Four on Saturday, Lucas made the disclosure to the Regional Democratic Council’s (RDC’s) Monthly meeting last week, informing councillors that she had summoned the Engineer responsible for the project, Yogesh Narain to a meeting with the Region to better understand a number of issues regarding the project.

She said that the Clerk of Works had informed the Contractor, Navin and Sons not to proceed with casting of the foundation owing to a number of “critically important concerns and issues that he had regarding the quality and level of work being done”…..