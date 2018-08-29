Guyana News

Supply Health Centre project halted over construction concerns

By Staff Writer

The Supply Health centre project on the East Bank of Demerara has been halted after the Regional Executive Officer of Region Four, Pauline Lucas raised serious concerns over the quality of construction.

According to a release from Region Four on Saturday, Lucas made the disclosure to the Regional Democratic Council’s (RDC’s) Monthly meeting last week, informing councillors that she had summoned the Engineer responsible for the project, Yogesh Narain to a meeting with the Region to better understand a number of issues regarding the project.

She said that the Clerk of Works had informed the Contractor, Navin and Sons not to proceed with casting of the foundation owing to a  number of “critically important concerns and issues that he had regarding the quality and level of work being done”…..

Related Coverage

Region Nine tender procedures a sham, officials say

Region Four works on schedule – Alli

Kumaka-San Jose bridge repairs to start soon

More in Guyana News

Hoppie tipped to be next Top Cop

Teachers’ union blames Granger for gov’t failure to honour wages agreement

By

Cops charge mother with murdering three-year-old

AG complies with court order to activate judicial review law

AG complies with court order to activate judicial review law

Energy dep’t appoints oil and gas advisor

Annandale pensioner found dead in yard

By

Comments

Around the Web