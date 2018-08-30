Annandale mechanic charged with $1.2M fraud

An Annandale auto-mechanic was yesterday granted his release on $200,000 bail for the alleged fraudulent conversion of $1.2 million to his own use.
The charge alleged that Anil Sookram, an auto-mechanic of Annandale, on June 15th, 2017 at Georgetown, being solely entrusted with the sum of $1.2 million by Kerwyn Mars to purchase parts for the repair of minibus BVV784, fraudulently converted same to his own use and benefit.
Sookram denied the allegation…..
