Annandale mechanic charged with $1.2M fraud

By Staff Writer
Anil Sookram

An Annandale auto-mechanic was yesterday granted his release on $200,000 bail for the alleged fraudulent conversion of $1.2 million to his own use. 

The charge alleged that Anil Sookram, an auto-mechanic of Annandale, on June 15th, 2017 at Georgetown, being solely entrusted with the sum of $1.2 million by Kerwyn Mars to purchase parts for the repair of minibus BVV784, fraudulently converted same to his own use and benefit. 

Sookram denied the allegation…..

